Housing warning as three planning decisions in Portsmouth overruled

COUNCILLORS have been warned over the decision to refuse planning applications to turn homes into multiple occupation use after the city council lost three appeals.

The planning inspectorate has overruled three decisions by the council to refuse plans to put three homes into multiple occupation use in three different locations in Fratton, Somers Town and Southsea.

All three were over-ruled and yesterday, Councillor Jim Fleming, chairman of the planning committee said the council had to be careful with decisions if it could lead to a financial cost.

He said: ‘In these uncertain financial times, we need to make sure we are making the right decisions.’