Initial concept for sea defences is revealed

Have your say

PLANS for the future of the city’s coastline have been put to members of the public.

Portsmouth City Council and Solent Eastern Coastal Partnership have collaborated to come up with initial designs for sea defences along Southsea seafront.

Current plans are for a sloping wall facing the seafront, with a vertical wall behind.

The plans are currently a concept, with details not set in stone.

Residents gathered at Canoe Lake Tennis Pavilion to have their say on the designs.

Phil Saunders, 71, from Southsea said: ‘These designs haven’t come a moment too soon.

‘I think it’s vital that we do something to protect the seafront – so at the moment I am on board with the idea.’

Daphne Facey, 77, from Southsea, said: ‘I only moved down here four weeks ago – in part because of the seafront.

‘I have heard stories of how bad the flooding was a few years back, so I think the sea defences are very important.

‘Once they are done, home insurance in the area might go down too.’

But some people are yet to be convinced by the plans.

Ian King, 66, from Southsea, said: ‘I don’t think these new sea defences are necessary.

‘I think they should just improve and enhance the sea defences we have at the moment.’

His partner Jenny King, 68, said: ‘We go down to the seafront most days and the important thing for us is being able to sit in the car and see the sea – because we can’t walk long distances.

‘Any scheme that might take away either the road or the view is something that I would be against.’

Portsmouth City Council’s coastal manager Guy Mason said: ‘All you see at the moment are concepts.

‘We are going to be paying a lot of attention as to the details of construction.

‘This is all about the creation of a public vista – an open space that everyone will be proud of in the future.

‘These sea defences are for our children, and our children’s children, so it is important that we get this right.’