It’s not British to be racist

FORMER US president Barack Obama’s response to the Charlottesville violence is the most liked tweet in Twitter’s history.

He tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela, ‘No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion.’

Possibly, one of the most shocking elements of this story is that many in the States seem to think it’s okay to allow far right and nationalist organisations to spout their vile racist rhetoric in the name of free speech.

In other words, in the name of free speech it’s okay to treat those who are different, differently.

However, DNA demonstrates we British people are not as British as we would like to think we are.

In 2006, Lord Tebbit, Carol Thatcher and tabloid columnists like Gary Bushell of the Sun, and others, volunteered to be part of a group who would undergo a DNA test using a sophisticated computer programme which compared their DNA with a global databank and revealed the secrets of their global origins.

Through this test, the volunteers could discover how British they really were.

The eight people involved in the test were united in their belief they were 100 per cent British.

All of them were white, all born and raised in England and thought there was no reason to think otherwise.

There were startling revelations, almost everyone had a genetic surprise in store.

Jaws dropped as the participants discovered they might have ancestors as far away as Africa, and even Mongolia.

To her credit, Carol Thatcher took the news of her Middle Eastern origins particularly well.

Although, it was likely her wisecrack about her brother’s habit of getting lost in the desert might not have been received in the same spirit.

Closer to our own shores, I feel the vote for Brexit has been used by those with a racist agenda.

This is disappointing for those Brexiteers who did not like the EU but loved Europeans.

As a result, according to the police, recorded hate crimes in England and Wales rose by more than 40 per cent and this has particularly affected EU nationals.

Organisations like EU Welcome are so important and I would therefore urge you to consider supporting them.

EU Welcome exists to provide support to migrants in the Southampton area from EU and other European countries. For more information on that, see euwelcome.org.uk.

Hate crimes should not be tolerated, even in the name of free speech.

Hate crimes and hate incidents are offences and incidents that target a person’s race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, faith, gender, gender identity or age.

They are motivated by hostility or prejudice and can have a devastating impact on victims and the community.

However, there is hope.

Barack Obama finished his most-liked tweet in this way: ‘People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.’

This was Obama quoting former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Not convinced yet? Just check your DNA and you’ll discover it’s not British to be racist.