Just over an hour until Portsmouth hosts Question Time

QUESTION Time is being hosted in Portsmouth tonight.

The BBC show which discusses current affairs is being held at Portsmouth High School, in Southsea.

The television programme will air on BBC One at 10.45pm.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond have been named as panellists.

David Dimbleby will host the political debate programme, inviting audience members to ask politicians the questions that matter to them.

Rees-Mogg was first elected as MP for North East Somerset in the 2010 General Election.

As a practising Catholic, he has opposed same-sex marriage and is a high profile Eurosceptic and Tory rebel.

Alex Salmond served as first minister between 2007 and 2014, later becoming one of the SNP’s MPs in Parliament in the 2015 election. He lost his seat in May’s snap general election.

The other panellists are Labour’s shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti, writer Germaine Greer and political editor of the Sunday Express Camilla Tominey.