Land around fort reopens

THE NORTH-west route around Fort Gilkicker in Gosport has reopened, according to Gosport Borough Council.

In a statement released yesterday, the council confirmed that the route had been temporarily closed due to conservation work, that needed to be done before construction could begin.

The council has warned that the route could be closed off again in the future as work progresses – and that the fence line is also subject to change.