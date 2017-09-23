Land needed for Welborne officially purchased

Have your say

LAND vital to the development of a 6,000-home town has been officially sold.

Buckland Development Ltd (BDL) – the developer behind Welborne – has completed its acquisition of Dean Farm via a newly-incorporated company called Welborne Land Ltd.

The acquisition means the developer now owns 96 per cent of the land identified for the new town.

Mark Thistlethwayte, the principal of BDL said: ‘After months of hard work from our team, I am pleased to confirm the formal completion of our acquisition of Dean Farm.

‘Bringing this land into single, common ownership is another hugely important milestone in our endeavour to deliver Welborne.’

Outline plans are yet to be decided upon by Fareham Borough Council.