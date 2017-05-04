LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

Polling has now closed for today’s county council elections. Below is the list of candidates with results to follow as counting progresses.
Fareham
Crofton:
Pal Hayre (Con)
Jim Forrest (Lib Dem)
Kim Rose (Ukip)
Leslie Ricketts (Lab)
Rosemary Hobbs (Green)
Portchester
Geoff Fazackarley (Con)
Roger Price (Lib Dem)
Stuart Rose (Lab)
Sarisbury
Sean Woodward (Con)
Ben Powell (Lib Dem)
Jane Sibley (Lab)
Norman Pasley (Green)
Titchfield
Geoffrey Hockley (Con)
Mick Prior (Lab)
Martin Francis (Lib Dem)
Fareham Town
Fred Birkett (Con)
Peter Latham (Con)
Shaun Cunningham (Lib Dem)
Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem)
Richard Ryan (Lab)
Andy Mooney (Lab)
Dilys Harrison (Green)
David Harrison (Green)
Warsash
Keith Evans (Con)
Jim Palmer (Lib Dem)
Tony Blewett (Ukip)
Jim Carr (Lab)
Miles Grindley (Green)
Gosport
Bridgemary
Stephen Philpott (Con)
Stephen Hammond (Lib Dem) (N)
Stephen Thomas (Ukip)
Alan Durrant (Lab)
Hardway
Piers Bateman (Con)
Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem)
James Fox (Lab)
Nancy Hurworth (Green)
Lee
Graham Burgess (Con)
Sean Evans (Lib Dem)
Stan Seymour (Ukip)
Jill Witcher (Lab)
Peter Hurworth (Green)
Leesland and Town
Peter Edgar (Con) (R)
Christopher Carter (Con)
Robert Hylands (Lib Dem)Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem)
John Bowles (Ukip)
David Foster (Ukip)
Mark Smith (Lab)
Charis Noakes (Lab)
David Sekules (Green)
Havant
Cowplain & Hart Plain
David Keast (Con) (R)
Fiona Drina (Lib Dem)
John Picard (Ukip)
Howard Sherlock (Lab)
Bruce Holman (Green)
Emsworth & St Faiths
Ray Bolton (Con)
Crispin Ward (Lib Dem) John Davis (Ukip)
Munazza Fais (Lab) Green - Sue Dawes (Green)
Hayling Island
Lance Quantrill (Con)
Paul Gray (Lib Dem)
Richard Coates (Ukip) Lab - Sheree Earnshaw
Sue Holt (Green)
John Moore (BNP)
North East Havant
Jackie Branson (Con)
Faith Ponsonby (Lib Dem)
Malc Carpmenter (Ukip)
Phil Munday (Lab)
Richard Lancaster (Green)
North West Havant
Liz Fairhurst (Con) Lib Dem - Philippa Gray
Dave Walbridge (Ukip)
Phil Pearson (Lab)
Terry Mitchell (Green)
Purbrook & Stakes South
Gary Hughes (Con)
Ann Bazley (Lib Dem)
Andy Boxall (Ukip)
Anthony Martin (Lab)
Rosie Blackburn (Green)
Waterloo & Stakes North
Ann Briggs (Con)
Catherine Billiam (Lib Dem)
Anthony Berry (Lab)
Tim Dawes (Green)
Winchester
Meon Valley
Roger Huxstep (Con)
Vivian Achwal (Lib Dem)
Leslie Mitchell (Ukip)
Anne West (Lab)
Anne Coleman (Green)
Bishop’s Waltham
Rob Humby (Con)
Lewis North (Lib Dem)
Steve Haines (Lab)
Victoria Jones (Green)