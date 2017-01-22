Latest planning applications

Here are the latest planing applications made to councils in the area.

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Change of use of part of basement floor from studio flat and storage area to estate agency at 15-16 Hampshire Terrace; G5 Properties Ltd.

Hilsea: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 11 Hartley Road; Emma King.

Central Southsea: Construction of single-storey extension (after removal of existing extension) at 17 Liss Road; Mr Leddy-Owen.

Copnor: Change of use from house in multiple occupation to eight bedroom house in multiple occupation at 121 Powerscourt Road; JJM Property Investments Ltd/

HAVANT

Hayling West: Re-profiling of land and associated hardstanding at Poundcroft Stables adjacent 173, Havant Road; Mr Ian Murray.

Stakes: Conversion of an existing garage to living accommodation, porch extension, first-floor flat roof replacement with pitched roof to front elevation, and the erection of a detached garage to the front garden at 118 Corbett Road; Mr Aaron Cobb.

Waterloo: First-floor side extension at 33 Sapphire Ridge; Mr Mahmud Choudhury.

St Faiths: Single-storey extension to front and side elevations, pitched roofs and tile hanging to the existing flat roof dormers, and the conversion of an existing loft with conservation roof windows at Mulberry, 3B Mill Lane; Mr & Mrs A and H Lewis.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Proposed demolition of existing storage building and construction of a single-storey office building with provision for new security lights and entrance doors to undercroft entrance at 147 West Street; Ms. A Barnes.

Fareham East: Detached outbuilding within rear garden to be used as personal gym for fitness and sports rehabilitation at 192 Gosport Road; Mrs S Wilson.

Fareham South: Change of use of land and retention of ancillary storage container, fence and car port to the rear at 39 Wallisdean Avenue; Mr & Mrs Wayne Roxborough.

Sarisbury: Proposed detached three-bedroom dwelling adjacent to existing dwelling at 172 Swanwick Lane, Swanwick; Ms Carolyne Haynes.

GOSPORT

Alverstoke: Retention of first-floor front extension and single-storey side and rear extensions at 32 The Avenue; Mr and Mrs Goldby.

Alverstoke: Construction of single-storey front extension and bay window canopy at 15A Beech Grove; Mr and Mrs Bennett.

Alverstoke: Construction of three bungalows on land at Northcott Close; Mr Shaun Cully.