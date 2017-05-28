Latest planning applications

PORTSMOUTH

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of single storey rear and side extension and installation of new Tata steel to form first floor accommodation at 452 Havant Road; Mr & Mrs Litchfield.

Fratton: Construction of three storeys comprising four flats with associated amenity space at 246-244 in Fratton Road; Weston Properties Ltd.

Milton: Proposed construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with enclosed front porch (following demolition of existing extension at 134 Kingsley Road; Mrs Karen Yazidi.

Nelson: Conversion of part of ground floor to form a flat and change of use of remainder of ground floor to veterinary surgery at 109 London Road, Hilsea; Brian Harrison.

FAREHAM

Fareham North: Demolition of existing detached flat roof garage and construction of a two-storey side extension with integral garage at 28 West Downs Close; Mr & Mrs J Pinchen.

Hill Head: Construction of two detached single storey outbuildings at 39 Knights Bank Road; Ms L Brown.

Locks Heath: Extension to existing detached garage to create storage, office, utility space plus lockable log store at 151 Locks Road; Mr Mark Flanigan.

Portchester East: Single storey rear extension, build up front and rear hipped roof to gable ends at 6 Seafield Road; Mr Peter Higgins.

GOSPORT

Christchurch: Change of use for rear of ground and first floor to form maisonette at 53 Stoke Road; Mr Charlton

Privett: Erection of two storey side extension to replace garage at 14 Vectis Road; Mr & Mrs Green

Lee West: Erection of single story side extension at 2 Mayfield Mews, Russell Road; Ms J & Ms M Wood & Johnson

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Demolition of existing single-storey extensions to the front, side and rear elevations of the dwelling and construction of a two side-storey extension and single-storey extension to the front elevation. Construction of outbuilding at 6 Talbot Road; Mr Gisby.

Cowplain: Conversion of existing dwelling into one two-bedroom end-of-terrace dwelling and one three-bedroom mid-terrace dwelling at 123 Cherry Tree Avenue; Mrs T Wootton.

Emsworth: Demolish existing garage and partially demolish existing rear extension, condtruction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. New dormer to rear at 91 New Brighton Road; Mr & Mrs Greeman.