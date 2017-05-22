Leader set for more years

THE leader of the city council has confirmed she will stay on.

Tory councillor Donna Jones will remain leader unless she resigns, is no longer a councillor or is removed from office by the authority.

Posting on Twitter, Cllr Jones said: ‘I’m pleased to confirm after the city council’s annual general meeting I’ll be continuing as leader of the council.’

Cllr Jones took over control, from Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson, as leader of a minority administration in 2014.

In recent months her party has been buoyed by the defection of Alicia Denny, ward member for Copnor, who quit Ukip to join the Conservative Party instead.

Cllr Stephen Morgan remains leader of the Labour group on the council, and Cllr Vernon-Jackson is in charge of the Lib Dems.