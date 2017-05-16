‘Let’s get together and remember Jo’s life...’

MURDERED MP Jo Cox will be remembered at a community event in Southsea.

Great Get Together Southsea is part of a national weekend event in June in honour of the Yokshire-based MP, one year on from her brutal killing.

The event will take place next month at Canoe Lake Green on Saturday June 17 at 12pm and promises a day of local live bands and entertainment, food and good company.

Event organiser Jodie Coles, 31 from Southsea said: ‘I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate and mark her life than bringing our local community together over a meal in the heart of Southsea.’

Jodie felt inspired to take part in the Great Get Together event when she heard about the community initiative, which was launched by Jamie Oliver and the Duchess of Cornwall and set up by Jo’s widower Brendan.

She said: ‘I felt compelled to my play my part, to pay my respects and give my contribution.’

She added: ‘For me, she’s an inspiration and a role model for her contribution to the community. The objective of the event is to create an opportunity to raise awareness and to create a message that everyone is welcome.’

Local communities are being invited to come together with friends, neighbours and strangers for street parties, picnics, barbecues and bake-offs to honour Jo and what she believed in most, togetherness and achieving a sense of community.

Jodie encouraged the Southsea community to come down and get involved in the event, by volunteering their time or by turning up and showing their support.

She said: ‘It’s a free, community event that’s about igniting what we have in common, rather than focusing on what divides us, which is something Jo was very passionate about.’

‘It’s just about enjoying yourself as a community.’

Jodie has set up a gofundme page to support the event and help raise money for the Jo Cox Foundation, to donate go to gofundme.com/great-get-together-southsea

There are already over 100,000 Great Get Togethers planned up and down the country as a part of the new community initiative which is designed to unite local communities in the biggest local celebrations planned since the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

To find out more about the event or to get involved email greatgettogether@gmail.com