Liberal Democrat councillor rants over new council director post

A COUNCILLOR has questioned plans to bring in a new £100,000-a-year director of regeneration for the city as the plans were debated.

Liberal Democrat city councillor Lee Hunt launched spoke during a specially-held council meeting on Wednesday night.

While backing the appointment, he questioned the ‘sensibility’ of the decision to appoint a director in the role now, after a previous strategic director of regeneration departed a similar role three years ago.

Kathy Wadsworth held the former strategic role before retirement.

Now, years after the role was disbanded, councillors gave permission for the new post to get the go ahead.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, the council’s deputy leader, said it was ‘sensible’ to bring in the position when proposing the post be accepted.

Following this, Cllr Hunt said: ‘If it is sensible to bring back the post now, why was it sensible to get rid of the post three years ago.

‘I am just curious as to why we got rid of a highly-qualified and very good director.’

In response, Cllr Stubbs said that the strategic role previously occupied by Ms Wadsworth would be ‘very different’ to the role set to be occupied by the council’s new director.

A person has already been chosen for the role.