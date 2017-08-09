Local Plan: Portsmouth residents to have say as document to be extended until 2034

PEOPLE are invited to hear more about how Portsmouth’s future is set to look in a series of exhibitions.

The city council is looking to extend its Local Plan until 2034.

The document determines where development in the city will take place.

When carrying out the process for the document, the local authority will first undertake a public consultation with city residents to determine where development is needed and where homes should be built.

Following this, a draft plan will be developed for the city – after which residents will be able to voice their thoughts again.

Councillor Donna Jones, city council leader said: ‘We are really keen to hear from residents and businesses; we want your thoughts on our initial ideas and your suggestions for planning the city’s future.

‘This is your chance to help us shape the city’s landscape and opportunities for growth and development.

‘The feedback we get will help us to mould our Local Plan so please let us know what you think.’

Five exhibitions will be held across the city.

The first at Eastney Community Centre takes place from 2pm-8pm on September 13.

A second will be at the John Pounds Centre on September 15 at the same time with a third, also at the same time at Cosham Community Centre on September 19. Havelock Community Centre will host another one on September 19 from 3pm to 8pm before a final one on September 23 at North End Baptist Church between 10am and 2pm.