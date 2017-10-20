Local Plan review meetings to commence

FAREHAM Borough Council is looking to gauge interest in the number of people attending upcoming meetings to discuss the Local Plan.

The Community Action Team (CAT) will be holding six exhibitions and meetings, some of which will be ticketed events.

The Local Plan looks at housing, employment space, and places where retail and leisure facilities should be provided.

It also earmarks areas to be protected, such as countryside, community and leisure buildings, and open spaces.

Jan Lanson from Fareham Borough Council said: ‘With the meetings about the Local Plan set to begin next week, we know just how busy these meetings are going to be.

‘With some of the meetings there are only a set number of tickets available – such as the one at Portchester Community School – so people need to be registering for them.’

Tickets can be booked in advance by phoning 01329 236100 or emailing consultation@fareham.gov.uk – with ticket allocation being limited to two per person.