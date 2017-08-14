M27 junction set to be transformed after millions secured for scheme

RADICAL £20m works to transform a motorway junction are set to go ahead.

Hampshire County Council has successfully secured the remaining £6.6m for a scheme to improve junction 9 of the M27 and a nearby roundabout.

The works, which will cost £19.6m in total, will be carried out by Highways England and involves creating an extrac lane on both junction 9 off-slip roads.

The existing short left-turn lane on Whiteley Way will be lengthened and additional lanes will be provided on the northern and southern sections of the roundabout.

Also, at Parkway South roundabout in Whiteley, a new larger, fully-signal controlled roundabout will be provided, with additional lanes on all approaches, on the Parkway exit road and on the roundabout itself.

Councillor Rob Humby, the council's executive member for transport, said: 'This is exciting news for the people who live and work in Whiteley.

'Congestion at peak times in this area has been notoriously heavy for years, and with a further 3,500 new homes in the planning, it is essential that improvements are made to increase capacity on the roads.

'The council has worked hard to design a scheme to alleviate congestion at junction 9 on the M27 and the first roundabout approach to Whiteley, so that people can access the shopping centre, cinema, restaurants and business park without delay.'

The work on the junction is critical as it is set to ensure Solent Local Enterprise Partnership's £14m investment to widen Whiteley Way and act as a catalyst for the 3,500-home North Whiteley housing development.

Highways England announced today that it has committed to fund the remaining £13m for the project to go ahead.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council had previously met with highways minister Andrew Jones to ensure the funding would be delivered.

He said: 'I'm delighted that the work will now be able to go ahead. We have been waiting for this announcement for week after week, so I am very happy the decision has finally been made.

'These works are critically important for the area as it will mean the £14m investment for Whiteley Way can now move forward and we can get those homes built in North Whiteley.

'This is really great news for the area as it will mean better roads for people and more homes.'

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: 'The Whiteley Way junction upgrade is part of our record investment in infrastructure across the country to improve journeys for motorists.

'It will cut congestion on the M27, help unlock thousands of much-needed houses, and boost Hampshire's economy.'

George Hollingbery, Meon Valley MP said: 'The government promises this substantial infrastructure investment and has now delivered it meaning the easing of congestion at this junctions for thousands of motorists using the M27 and for Whiteley residents and businesses who have had to put up with traffic problems at this bottleneck for many years.'