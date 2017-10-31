Maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals could be reduced to £2

THE maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals could be reduced from £100 to between £50 and £2.

The announcement was made by the government this morning ahead of a 12-week consultation.

Currently, people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on the gaming machines but proposals could limit that to between £2 and £50 with the aim of reducing large losses.

The announcement is part of a package of measures revealed in the government’s gambling review.

Culture minister Tracey Crouch said: ‘It is vital that we strike the right balance between socially-responsible growth and protecting the most vulnerable, including children, from gambling-related harm.’

Earlier this year The News joined with Portsmouth City Council to launch our Against The Odds campaign to see the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals reduced.

It comes as they were branded the ‘crack cocaine’ of the gambling industry.

Working alongside councillors and MPs, the campaign aimed to lobby the government to impose a £10 per spin restriction on machines.

Councillor Matthew Winnington called for a debate on the machines at a meeting of full council in July.

Speaking at the time, he said: ‘We are calling for these machines to be less harmful then they already are where people can bet £100 per spin.

‘It is just not right that people can spend that amount of money. They are far too addictive and something needs to be done.’