Have your say

A SPECIAL meeting will be held to discuss the IFA2 project at Lee-on-the-Solent.

The matters to be considered include planning conditions and details of access.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of Fareham’s planning committee, said: ‘This special meeting of the committee is open to the public and I would encourage residents to come to the meeting to hear more about the IFA2 plans.’

The meeting is on Friday, November 17 at 2pm in the Civic Offices in Fareham.