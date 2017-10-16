Meeting is set to discuss a new housing development

PROPOSALS for the development of more than 150 new homes in Hayling Island will be the topic of discussion at an upcoming forum meeting.

A development consultation forum for the proposed development of 162 mixed tenure homes on the land north of Sinah Lane will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at the Public Service Plaza in Civic Centre Road, Havant, from 6-8pm.

Members of the public are invited, but community representatives from the Hayling Island Residents Association and Save Our Island group will speak on their behalf.

Doors to the Public Service Plaza will open at 5.30pm so that residents can view a display of the proposal prior to the meeting.