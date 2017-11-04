MEP calls for urgent action over poor air in Portsmouth

AN MEP has caused for urgent action to be taken in order to tackle Portsmouth’s air quality during a visit.

Keith Taylor, Green MEP for the south east – which includes Portsmouth – recently paid a visit to the city to hold a public meeting on the topic.

It came following the city being named as one of the 51 cities and towns across the country that are failing the World Health Organisation’s targets for the measure of fine particles in the air.

Mr Taylor met with Dr Jason Horsley, the city council’s director of public health and Richard Lee, the regulatory service manager and air quality specialist to discuss the problem.

He said: ‘Having met with the council, I welcome the news that the air quality action plan will be put out for consultation.

‘However, it is worrying that there is no timeline to do this. Every day that passes, is one too many for those vulnerable to dirty air.

‘We need to ensure the city is brought within legal pollution limits and made a safer place for children when walking to school.’

Following the discussions, Mr Taylor held a public meeting with campaigners from group Let Pompey Breathe at MAKE in Cornwall Road, Fratton.

Rachel Hudson, from Portsmouth Friends of the Earth added: ‘It should not be an aspiration to have clean, fresh air for everyone, everywhere in our city – it is our right.

‘With health being at risk, more infrastructure is badly needed.’