MEP hits out at May speech

A POLITICIAN has criticised the prime minister’s Brexit speech.

Lib Dem Catherine Bearder, an MEP for the south east which includes Portsmouth, said Theresa May had a ‘lack of credibility’.

In a statement the MEP said: ‘Why the Prime Minister’s speech took place in Florence is still a mystery. The waffle fell far short of those served in Belgium.

‘Her lack of credibility was shown by her implied pledge to EU nationals, which was immediately undermined by her denial of commitment to a standalone deal for them, which would have given them the security they so desperately need.

‘A double-locked transitional period might sound good, but the duration of two years was plucked from mid-air.’