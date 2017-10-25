Minister praise for Fareham dredging company

Have your say

A COMPANY’s role in dredging the city’s harbour for HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival has been praised in the House of Commons.

Harriet Baldwin, defence minister, praised Boskalis Westminster Ltd – a dredging company based in Segensworth, Fareham – during a question and answer session this week in Parliament.

Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, asked the minister about the potential job growth creation for the Portsmouth area that the aircraft carrier would assist in.

Mrs Baldwin replied: ‘May I take this opportunity to put on record my appreciation to the Fareham company Boskalis Westminster Ltd, which did a lot of the dredging of Portsmouth Harbour.’