MP behind scheme to improve UK housing

AN MP has welcomed a government consultation into the gripes of the housing market.

Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery has shown his support for a central study into how to make buying and selling homes faster, cheaper and less stressful.

It comes as communities secretary Sajid David launches a ‘call for evidence’ for estate agents, mortgage lenders, companies and solicitors, inviting them to share their views on how the housing market can be improved.

Backing the scheme, Mr Hollingbery said: ‘Many people suffer considerable stress and even lose money embarking on the buying or selling of a home.

‘We need to address the issues that make this system overlong and costly and this is a welcome move by the government.’

The consultation will close at 11.45pm on Sunday, December 17.

Those interested in contributing should visit: www.gov.uk/consultations/improving-the-home-buying-and-selling-process-call-for-evidence.