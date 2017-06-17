MP defends decision to vote against bill amendment

AN MP has defended his decision to vote against a bill last year that would have ensured landlords made sure homes were ‘fit for human habitation.’

George Hollingbery, Meon Valley MP, who has rented out properties in the past as a landlord, voted against Labour’s amendment to the Housing and Planning Bill last January.

The amendment has been brought back into the public light following the fire at Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday.

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘First and foremost my heart goes out to all of those affected by this terrible tragedy. I do not believe the amendment would have made a difference as there is already legislation authorities can call upon to deal with landlords.’