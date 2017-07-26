MP pleased with pledge on plastic pollutants

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the Environment Secretary’s call for action to remove plastic waste from oceans.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove confirmed that new legislation will enforce an outright ban on the sale and manufacture of microbeads.

Microbeads are tiny pieces of plastic found in personal care products – such as shower gel and toothpaste –and can be swallowed by marine life.

It is hoped that this will prevent excess plastic from entering the ocean.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, around eight million tonnes of plastic makes its way into oceans each year.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I am glad that a renewed strategy on waste and resources that looks ahead to opportunities outside the EU is being devised.’

‘Many constituents have contacted me about plastic pollutants in the ocean, so I am pleased that the government will be taking robust action to reduce plastic waste.’