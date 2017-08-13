MP receives nomination for national award

Have your say

A MEMBER of parliament has been nominated for a national award.

Conservative MP for Havant, Alan Mak, has been nominated to receive the Patchwork Foundation MP of the Year award.

All nominations come from grassroots community organisations, with Mr Mak praised for his support of residents through events he organises in his constituency – including a careers fair and an older persons information fair.

Alan Mak said: ‘To be even considered for this prestigious award is a real honour

‘As an active local MP, I am determined to make a tangible difference in the community and make our area a better place to live, work and grow up.’

Winners in recent years include Justine Greening, Caroline Lucas, Sadiq Khan and the late Jo Cox.

This year’s winner will be announced by the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, on Wednesday, November 15 at a ceremony in Speaker’s House.