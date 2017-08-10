MP says volunteer groups are community’s lifeblood

GROUPS of hard-working and dedicated volunteers often do jobs quietly behind the scenes. But the impact is huge.

Their work makes our constituency such a great place to live, work and visit.

One of these community-focused organisations is the Friends of Havant Cemeteries, who on every last Tuesday of the month tend to the New Lane/Eastern Road Cemetery.

While this cemetery is no longer in use it contains the remains of many of Havant’s former residents and an important memorial to the Holocaust.

Every year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a moving service takes place at the cemetery, which I have previously attended.

Without the work of the volunteers who do weeding, ditching and caring for wildlife it would fall into neglect.

So I was delighted to see first-hand the work done by the Friends of Havant Cemeteries as they continue to open up this space.

The group is well on its way to achieving its aim of conserving, enhancing and discovering the social history contained within the borough’s cemeteries.

With new projects in the pipeline, backed by money from a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, I look forward to returning in the future to see how the work has progressed.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the Friends of Havant Cemeteries should visit their website – friendsofhavantcemeteries.org.uk

Organisations such as these don’t get much publicity, but are often the lifeblood of our community.

