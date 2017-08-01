MP welcomes plan to support our veterans

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has praised the introduction of a new initiative to help veterans access support.

The ‘Veteran’s Gateway’ is a gateway to information and a first point of contact, helping veterans to access support without delay.

Many of the team are veterans themselves, so have first-hand experience of the issues that people face after leaving the armed forces.

Advisers can be contacted 24 hours a day, representing the first time a group has come together to formally deliver this service to veterans.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This is an incredible initiative which both simplifies and speeds-up access to advice and support.

‘Many excellent organisations support the armed forces community, but navigating the available services can be tricky.

‘A one-stop-shop bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise will ensure that unnecessary delays are avoided – I’m really glad the gorvernment is making this commitment.

To visit the website, go to veteransgateway.org.uk.