MPs back bill to give public workers more protection

MPS have thrown their support behind a new bill to provide more protection for public workers.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP and Alan Mak, Havant MP, have backed the private member’s bill which passed its second reading on Friday.

If the bill was made legislation, it would be the first time that it would be an aggravated offence to attack an emergency worker.

A total of 699 police officers and 732 PCSOs were assaulted in Hampshire last year, with NHS workers subjected to 222 assaults.

The new law would help deter people from assaulting public workers on a daily basis and ensure those that do face tough sanctions.

Mr Morgan said: ‘It is absolutely unacceptable that the hard-working men and women who work relentlessly day in, day out in our NHS, fire and police services face serious assault and abuse simply for doing their jobs trying to keep us all safe and well.’

Mr Mak added: ‘We need to ensure that those on the front line responding to life or death situations or upholding the law, have the full protection of the law.

‘This bill will provide Hampshire Police and the courts with the powers they need to deal effectively with those who use violence against our emergency workers.’