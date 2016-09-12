MPs pay tribute as Cameron stands down

MPS have spoken out as David Cameron announced he is quitting as an MP.

Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond said: ‘I am disappointed that David Cameron is standing down as he still has plenty to offer in the House of Commons.

‘However, I respect his decision and hope that he enjoys life away from politics.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes said she was proud to have been elected into David Cameron’s government and party in 2015.

She added: ‘He has given great service to our country, championing a modern, compassionate, Conservatism and leading a truly one-nation government. As our Prime Minister he led a historic coalition, brought the country back from the brink of bankruptcy and won a general election against the odds.

‘He has established a stable government that works for everyone, with a mandate to continue serving the people under the leadership of Theresa May in the years ahead.

‘As Conservatives we can all be proud of the Cameron legacy. An optimist, a family man, a public servant and a leader, he still has a lot to give the country.’

The former prime minister had previously insisted he planned to fight the 2020 general election but said today it ‘isn’t really possible’ to sit on the backbenches after being in No 10.

He denied his move had anything to do with Mrs May’s plans to introduce a new wave of grammar schools.