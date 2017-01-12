Musicians can bid for funding to help boost talents

WOULD-BE musicians can bid for funding to help them develop their talents – with an application to the 2017 round of Dayas Music Scholarships.

The scholarship was set up from a sum of money left by a former teacher, Mary Hayton, from Lee-on-the-Solent, in her will.

She died in 1978, and left a legacy that has been administered by Hampshire County Council each year since, giving people above school age the chance to apply for support to pursue their musical interests.

The council’s executive member for education Peter Edgar said: ‘For some people, musical tuition and support is only accessible while they’re at school. Dayas Music Scholarships are our way of helping those over 18 to enjoy learning an instrument, revive a skill they developed as a child, or hone their abilities.

‘Continuing to learn beyond our school years enriches our lives and opens doors, which is why we support a wide variety of adult learning initiatives.

‘Playing music can have very positive effects on a person’s wellbeing.’

For details call (023) 8065 2037 or e-mail music.service@hants.gov.uk.

The closing date is January 31.