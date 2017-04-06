NATIONAL: Barack Obama to visit Britain

President Barack Obama is to visit Britain in his first trip to Europe since his time in office.

The 44th US president will address philanthropy and business leaders at a dinner in Edinburgh on May 26.

It is understood that it is the President’s first visit to Scotland.

Sir Tom Hunter, founder of The Hunter Foundation, which will host the event, commented; “From the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey. We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th President of the United States in Scotland at this event.”

President Obama visited the UK and the Republic of Ireland while president.

All proceeds from the Edinburgh event will go to Scottish children’s charities.