NATIONAL: North Korea successfully tests nuclear weapon that can be loaded onto a missile

Kim Jong-Un
North Korea has successfully conducted a test of a nuclear bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

State TV announced the test’s success hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea’s nuclear test site.

The TV anchor said North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test.

Japan has since condemned the test and South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called emergency security talks.