Nearly 10 per cent of Hampshire households are ‘fuel poor’

A GOVERNMENT report has shown nearly 10 per cent of homes in Hampshire are classed as ‘fuel poor’.

The latest figures for 2015 show there are 47,134 households struggling to keep warm during the colder months.

People living in those homes cannot afford to keep adequately warm at a reasonable cost given their income with the national figure increasing to 2.5m.

Fuel poverty levels are higher in rural parts of the UK compared to urban areas.