New 20-bedroom student block to be built opposite John Pounds Centre

Have your say

A NEW 20-bedroom student block has been granted planning permission.

Councillors at Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee granted approval for the new block on land opposite the entrance to the John Pounds Centre in Aylward Street, Portsea.

Building will take place on an open piece of land which includes a former playground, single-storey extensions, service area and a reconfiguration of the rear of Catherine Booth House.

The plans received unanimous backing with only full-time students to be able to live in the building.