New cabinet unveiled for Winchester City Council

THE new cabinet for a council has been announced.

Winchester City Council, which covers Bishop’s Waltham, Wickham, Whiteley and Denmead, has revealed the new look for the local authority’s decision-making body.

Councillor Steve Miller, who represents Bishop’s Waltham, has been made portfolio for estates.

Meanwhile, Councillor Victoria Weston, who represents Central Meon Valley, has been made deputy leader as well as being given the portfolio for built environment.

Councillor Guy Aston takes on professional services and Councillor Steven Godfrey is the portfolio holder for finance.

Councillor Rob Humby takes on business partnership, Councillor Jan Warwick he been given environment and Councillor Lisa Griffiths will oversee health.

Council leader Caroline Horrill said: ‘This new cabinet will continue to deliver the excellent front-line services to contribute to our enviable reputation.’