New deputy mayor of Fareham announced

Have your say

THE new deputy mayor of Fareham has been announced for the remainder of the year after a councillor resigned.

Councillor Susan Bayford has been chosen to take the role and was put forward by the leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward.

Deputy mayor, Cllr Bayford said: ‘I am delighted to have the honour to be elected deputy mayor once again and I look forward to supporting our excellent mayor, Councillor Geoff Fazackarley over the coming months.’

The decision was made during a full council meeting on Thursday.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘Councillor Bayford has served well in the council and I am pleased she has agreed to become deputy mayor.’

It comes after former councillor Chris Wood resigned following a taxi firm complaint that Wood allegedly said to a taxi driver that he would withdraw its licence for refusing him service.

The council confirmed an investigation was started.