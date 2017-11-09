New homes ‘could blur the boundary between Gosport and Fareham’

PLANS to build new homes on the border between Gosport and Fareham have drawn anger at a public meeting.

Fareham Borough Council has revealed a plan to build 475 homes off Newgate Lane on land which has always been seen as a gap between Fareham and Gosport.

Last night Fareham held a Community Action Team meeting at Ferneham Hall, to talk about its Draft Local plan, which sets out where new homes could be built up to 2036.

Stephen Hammond, who is running for the Bridgemary South ward in the upcoming Gosport by-election, raised concerns over the future.

He said: ‘Building 475 houses will alter the visual look of the strategic gap.’

Speeches were given by leader of Fareham Borough Council Cllr Sean Woodward and director of planning and regulation Richard Jolley.

Cllr Woodward outlined a need for thousands of new homes in the area, of which 30 per cent will be affordable housing.

He said: ‘Between now and 2036 we are looking at a need for 8,000 extra homes across the borough.

‘We are required as part of the adoption for the Local Plan was to review the extent of the strategic gaps and that has been done.

‘In terms of statutory policy, we don’t have greenbelt in the area, so we have had to review the size and boundaries with Gosport.

‘There is an irony that Gosport has a housing need and is looking to Fareham to provide housing.’