New look to city council cabinet as term begins

A NEW look has been revealed to the city’s civic bosses.

Portsmouth City Council has made four changes to the local authority’s cabinet following the election of the city’s new lord mayor, Councillor Ken Ellcome.

As Councillor Lee Mason was named the city’s deputy lord mayor, the cabinet role for resources has been filled by former lord mayor Councillor Frank Jonas.

For the role of traffic and transportation, Councillor Simon Bosher has replaced Councillor Jim Fleming, while Councillor Jennie Brent has also taken over looking after housing in place of Councillor Steve Wemyss.

The final change sees Councillor Hannah Hockaday replace Councillor Neill Young in looking after the city’s education portfolio.

Councillor Donna Jones (pictured), the council’s leader who also oversees the ruling Tory group, was also chosen to continue in the role which she took on back in 2014 following the resignation of Lib Dem leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson.