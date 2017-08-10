New plan to convert Cosham office block into flats

AN OFFICE building is set to become flats under ambitious new proposals.

Roebuck House, the seven-storey building next to Cosham interchange in Roebuck Close is subject to plans to turn the site into 113 self-contained flats.

The application from Caridon Holdings LLP has been submitted as a prior approval to the city council – meaning it does not need planning permission for the works to be carried out under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015.

Under the proposals, the units would be split into 47 studio apartments, nine one-bedroom flats and 57 two-bedroom apartments.

The site is currently occupied by officers from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of the council said that demand for office space was decreasing.

He said: ‘The demands are changing as more people switch to hot-desking and working from home these days so fewer businesses are looking for fixed places of work.

‘Of course, it is sad to see places of work turned into homes but the city has a real need for homes and using office space for housing is a good way to bring them back into use as long as apartment space is within standards.’

Roebuck House was built in the 1970s, with office space on all of its seven floors. Cosham railway station is 100m away from the site.

The plans to convert the building come as yesterday The News revealed new proposals to transform Portsea’s 12-storey eyesore Brunel House into 153 flats.

It came after previous proposals to convert office space at the site into 242 microflats were scrapped.

In the planning statement provided by Caridon Holdings LLP for the application, it reads: ‘The proposed change of use is permitted by Class O of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015.

‘It would not appear that there are any issues which would preclude prior approval from being granted.

‘The new residential dwellings will assist in addressing housing need in the area.

‘As a consequence we consider that this proposal is compliant with local and national planning policy and prior approval should be forthcoming.’

To comment on the plans, head to portsmouth.gov.uk and search ‘17/00007/PACOU’ to have your say.