New Portsmouth traffic centre could help deal with road incidents and major events

THE city will be better prepared to deal with major events and incidents following the opening of a new traffic management centre.

Portsmouth City Council officially opened up the new centre yesterday – which will provide staff with real-time information on traffic conditions across the city.

With data coming to the council at a faster rate, traffic lights can be adjusted to help improve traffic flow.

It could also help speed up the response to incidents as engineers can make changes remotely as soon as they hear about issues, whether they are in the traffic management centre or out on site.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for traffic said: ‘The new centre uses the latest technology and will allow our team to react much more quickly to anything happening on the roads.

‘This is part of our ongoing investment in the equipment managing Portsmouth’s roads to ensure our road network flows as well as possible with traffic levels increasing every year.’

mmunication with junctions has also been improved by replacing ageing copper wires with broadband or 3G connections, and the new system also links to car parks to give an overview of parking availability in the city.

The new centre was giving a test-run the day ahead of its official opening as it helped manage traffic for the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth into the city.