New Victoria Park cafe opening today

Have your say

A NEW cafe at Portsmouth's Victoria Park will finally open its doors to the public today.

Cafe in the Park, run by homelessness charity The Society of St James, is set to provide employment and training opportunities for vulnerable adults.

The site has been substantially renovated since the acrimonious departure of the Art & Soul Traders - who previously ran the Arts Lodge facility at the park - in February this year.

The Southampton-based charity were announced as the new operator for the site in June.

It will run the cafe during the day and provide training programmes for vulnerable people to enhance their skill-set in the evening.