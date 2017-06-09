Newly-returned Fareham MP vows to boost community hospital

FIGHTING to unlock the potential of Fareham’s hospital is the newly-returned MP’s top priority.

Speaking minutes after she was elected Tory Suella Fernandes vowed to continue the work at Fareham Community Hospital.

The 37-year-old swept to victory in the early hours of Friday morning, securing a 21,555 majority.

She told The News: ‘It’s an honour and a privilege and very humbling to be elected by the people of Fareham with an increased share of the vote.

‘That for me is a real vote of confidence from the people of Fareham, not only the work we’ve been doing but also what Fareham Conservatives have been doing.’

The barrister, who lives in Locks Heath, said she was committed to fighting for investment in roads and being a ‘fearless’ advocate for Fareham residents.

But along with securing Brexit, she said work on the borough’s hospital was key.

‘I really want to see progress with Fareham Community Hospital,’ Ms Fernandes said.

‘There are people struggling to get GP appointments, it’s an excellent asset and we could make much more out of it.

‘I would really like to see a better come out the hospital, with all doctors working together, CCGs and patients needs met.’

She said that key now are the Brexit negotiations, with just days to go before the begin with European Union leaders.

Labour’s Matthew Randall, 22, came second with 14,360 votes.

The School of African and Oriental Studies university student said: ‘I never thought I would be stood here and I am humbled by all of those people who have voted for me in this election.’

‘It is a really positive result. I think we have doubled our votes from 2015.’

‘I am blown away by the support.’

Lib Dem Matthew Winnington won 3,896 votes, coming third.

‘I didn’t think I had any chance here but I think it shows that this election has been a complete waste of time.

‘The media has been making this election between Labour and the Conservatives and that has been really disappointing.’

Speaking on stage at Ferneham Hall last night he told the crowd that the Lib Dems remained the opposition in Fareham.

He said: ‘We are still the opposition despite the result tonight.’

Mr Winnington, a councillor for the Eastney and Craneswater ward at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We will be increasing those numbers in years to come.’

He added: ‘The Conservatives are going back and we are going forward.’

The seat has been Tory since 1885 when it was created.

Miles Grindey for the Greens secured 1,302 votes and Tony Blewett, for Ukip, won 1,541.

In 2015 student Mr Grindey, 22, won 2,129 votes while then-Ukip candidate Malcolm Jones won 8,427.

Mr Grindey said: ‘I’m feeling good, very positive and looking forwards to continued momentum as we go forward.’

That means Ukip – which slumped nationally provoking ex-leader Nigel leader to say he may return to the frontline – has dropped from second place to third in just two years.