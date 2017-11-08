Number of homeless people in Gosport rises to over 500, says charity

HOMELESSNESS has increased in Gosport, according to new figures.

Figures from the leading housing charity Shelter say that there are now 533 people in the borough without a home and that one in every 160 people within Gosport is homeless.

It is an increase of 118 people from last year's statistics which found that one in 199 people were without a home.

The area has been regarded a 'hot spot' for the issue with Gosport named the 39th worst area for the growing problem.

Shelter says the total number across the country has jumped to 307,000, outnumbering the population of the city of Newcastle.

The charity's annual review combines rough-sleeping, temporary accommodation figures and social services figures.

Polly Neate, its chief executive, said that thousands were 'stuck' trying to escape the 'devastating trap of homelessness'.

She said: 'Some will have spent the night shivering on a cold pavement, others crammed into a dingy, hostel room with their children.

'And what is worse, many are simply unaccounted for.'

Overall, one in every 200 people in England is homeless, according to Shelter.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities and Local Government said: 'We are determined to tackle all forms of homelessness, which includes making sure people in temporary accommodation are getting support to keep a roof over their heads.

'We are investing £950m by 2020 to support these efforts and bringing in the Homelessness Reduction Act. This requires councils to provide early support to people at risk of being left without anywhere to go.'