Party to remind residents to alert council of tax changes

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to remind people that they need to keep their details up to date if they receive benefits.

Winchester City Council, which covers Bishop’s Waltham, Denmead, Swanmore and Wickham, is urging people to let the council know as soon as they have a change in their circumstances with its ‘It’s great to be up to date’ campaign – or it could affect their housing benefits of council tax support.

Residents who do not contact the council straight away following a change in circumstances risk losing out on benefits they may have been entitled to or being asked to repay overpayments.

Cllr Guy Ashton, in charge of finance matters for the district, said: ‘It’s great to be up to date is a really important message which will ensure that our residents get the right amount of benefits and support to help with their rent and council tax.’

If you would like to know more about the campaign, ask about universal credit or if you need to tell the team about a change in your circumstances, go to winchester.gov.uk, call 01962 848539 or email benefits@winchester.gov.uk