Penny Mordaunt holds Portsmouth North

CONSERVATIVES have managed to retain their grip of power in Portsmouth North amid a resurgent Labour Party.
Tory Penny Mordaunt has once again been re-elected to the seat – her third election victory in the city’s northern quarter.
She stromed to victory gaining 25,860 votes. Labour’s Rumal Khan came in second with 15,801 votes.
Ms Mordaunt said: ‘This is a critical parliamentary term and a critical five years and I am absolutely determined to ensure that our city and everyone of its citizens, and our country gets what it needs to thrive from Brexit.’
Results:
Mike Fitzgerald (Ukip): 1,926
Ken Hawkins (Green Party): 791
Joe Jenkins (Libertarian Party): 130
Rumal Khan (Labour): 15,801
Penny Mordaunt (Conservative): 25,860
Darren Sanders (Liberal Democrat): 2,608