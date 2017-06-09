Penny Mordaunt holds Portsmouth North

CONSERVATIVES have managed to retain their grip of power in Portsmouth North amid a resurgent Labour Party.

Tory Penny Mordaunt has once again been re-elected to the seat – her third election victory in the city’s northern quarter.

She stromed to victory gaining 25,860 votes. Labour’s Rumal Khan came in second with 15,801 votes.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘This is a critical parliamentary term and a critical five years and I am absolutely determined to ensure that our city and everyone of its citizens, and our country gets what it needs to thrive from Brexit.’

Results:

Mike Fitzgerald (Ukip): 1,926

Ken Hawkins (Green Party): 791

Joe Jenkins (Libertarian Party): 130

Rumal Khan (Labour): 15,801

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative): 25,860

Darren Sanders (Liberal Democrat): 2,608