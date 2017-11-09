Penny Mordaunt named international development secretary

Have your say

PENNY Mordaunt has been named the new secretary of state for the department for international development.

The Portsmouth North MP has been confirmed to replace Priti Patel in the role.

Ms Mordaunt was seen as a front runner for the position following Ms Patel's resignation last night after failing to declare that she met with Israeli politicians while on holiday.

The 44-year-old was previously the minister of state for disabled people, health and work at the Department for Work and Pensions.

She was elected into parliament on 2010 defeating the sitting Labour MP to take the seat, winning 44 per cent of the vote.

The Royal Navy reservist was previously touted as a favourite to replace Sir Micheal Fallon last week upon his resignation.

Here's our guide on the background to the new cabinet minister.