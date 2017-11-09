Penny Mordaunt reacts to being named international development secretary

Have your say

PENNY Mordaunt has reacted to being named the new secretary of state for the department for international development.

The Portsmouth North MP said: 'I am delighted to have been appointed the new international development secretary.

'I look forward to working with the fantastic and dedicated DFID team to build a safer, healthier world for us all and giving the British people every reason to feel pride in what we do.'

She was confirmed earlier today to replace Priti Patel in the role.

Ms Mordaunt was seen as a front runner for the position following Ms Patel's resignation last night after failing to declare that she met with Israeli politicians while on holiday.

The 44-year-old was previously the minister of state for disabled people, health and work at the Department for Work and Pensions.

She was elected into parliament on 2010 defeating the sitting Labour MP to take the seat, winning 44 per cent of the vote.

The Royal Navy reservist was previously touted as a favourite to replace Sir Micheal Fallon last week upon his resignation.

Here's our guide on the background to the new cabinet minister.