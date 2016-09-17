People urged to have a say on combined authority

PEOPLE are being urged to have their say on plans to create a Solent Combined Authority before it is too late.

The public are being asked for views on plans to create the new body by Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council and the Isle of Wight Council.

The three want to know opinions on the idea before making a formal application to government.

Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I’m keen we get the opinions of as many people as possible.’

The consultation closes tomorrow. Go to solentdeal.co.uk