Plan for recycling station on farmland assigned for Stubbington Bypass route scrapped

PROPOSALS to use agricultural fields as a waste recycling station along a planned bypass route have been withdrawn.

Fareham-based concrete contractor Mayfair Developments Ltd planned to turn farmland off Newgate Lane in Fareham into temporary waste recycling station.

The company submitted the plans to Hampshire County Council with the aim to use the site until construction on the Stubbington Bypass begins – as the proposed site lies on the route of the much-anticipated road.

But following concerns from both Fareham Borough Council and Hampshire County Council, the contractor has withdrawn its plans.

A report from the county council said that the granting of planning permission on the site ‘would directly conflict with the Highway Authority’s ambition to construct the bypass’.

It added that the proposals would ‘compromise the ability’ of the council to deliver the scheme.