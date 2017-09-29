Plans approved for 108 homes on old Drayton dairy depot

PLANS to build 108 homes on an old dairy site have been given the seal of approval by councillors.

The new estate was given unanimous backing by the city council’s planning committee to develop the eyesore in Station Road, Drayton.

Previously the Southern Dairy Depot until it closed down in 2007, the site, which used to employ hundreds of workers, has become derelict with most of its buildings demolished.

The area surrounding the site is currently being developed itself and Roger Lattimore, who lives along Station Road backed the proposals.

He said: ‘The designs for the estate are the best we could have probably got.

‘I have lived in Station Road for 20 years and it is a very pleasant road where everybody knows each other and everybody takes care of the road.

‘The old dairy site has been a blot on the landscape for some time as it’s just really piles of bricks.

‘As residents, we would like to see it developed sooner rather than later.’

An access route will also be built to the site further down Station Road, towards the south east of the site.

The committee heard that the number of traffic movements out of the site would increase onto the road due to the development.

Councillor Frank Jonas downplayed this, stating the numbers of cars would be nothing in comparison to the ‘horrendous’ HGV movements from the original dairy depot.

He said: ‘It used to be a long day for the residents having to put up with the traffic, but that was when there were 250 people working there.

‘I’m sure 108 residents won’t have the same effect.

Liberal Democrat councillor Hugh Mason labelled the plans ‘sensible’ and that he was ‘very happy’ with the plans for the access onto Station Road.